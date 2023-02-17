Trai wants monitoring of 5G for good service
- Authority has directed TSPs (telecom service providers) to take urgent steps to demonstrate visible improvement in quality of service
India’s telecom regulator has directed service providers to take corrective measures to improve call quality on an urgent basis and introduce internal quality of service (QoS) monitoring for 5G on a full scale, all-day basis. The directives were issued after the regulator met representatives from Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio on Friday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×