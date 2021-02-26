A handwritten letter in 'broken English', addressed to Mukesh Ambani and his wife Neeta Ambani, was found in the explosive gelatine sticks-laden SUV parked outside the billionaire's house in south Mumbai.

The Mumbai Police had recovered the threat letter and 20 explosive gelatin sticks from the suspicious SUV outside Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' on Thursday.

"A letter was also found in the car with the explosives near Antilia. The handwritten letter was in broken English with grammatical mistakes and was addressed to Mukesh and Neeta Ambani. It is basically a threat letter calling the planted explosives a 'trailer' and a warning to return with more preparations to assassinate the whole family later," a source told news agency ANI.

The content of the letter, kept next to the driver's seat, was reportedly made public on Friday.

Following the seizure of the Scorpio van, the officials from the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police scanned the CCTV footages and zeroed-in on an Innova, which was seen in the area during the time the SUV was left outside Mukesh Ambani's house 'Antilia'.

Mumbai Police had deployed its personnel outside Ambani's house after explosive materials were found near his residence on Thursday.

"Police deploy police personnel across the city and are conducting searches. The vehicle has been seized for investigation. A letter has been found inside the suspicious vehicle," Mumbai Police said yesterday.

A car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on Thursday evening, near the house of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

The bomb squad and police teams have rushed to the site and a probe is underway.

According to Mumbai Police, the vehicle was examined by a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), and gelatin, a substance often used to make explosives was recovered from it.

With agency inputs

