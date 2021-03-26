OPEN APP
Train collision kills 33 people, injures dozens in Egypt

A video grab taken from the Egyptian state television station shows people gathered around the wreckage of two trains that collided in the Tahta district of Sohag province, some 460 kms (285 miles) south of the Egyptian capital Cairo, reportedly killing at least 32 people and injuring scores of others, on March 26, 2021. - Egypt has been plagued with deadly train accidents in recent years that have been widely blamed on inadequate infrastructure and poor maintenance. (Photo by STRINGER / EGYPTIAN STATE TV / AFP) / XGTY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT
A video grab taken from the Egyptian state television station shows people gathered around the wreckage of two trains that collided in the Tahta district of Sohag province, some 460 kms (285 miles) south of the Egyptian capital Cairo, reportedly killing at least 32 people and injuring scores of others, on March 26, 2021. - Egypt has been plagued with deadly train accidents in recent years that have been widely blamed on inadequate infrastructure and poor maintenance. (Photo by STRINGER / EGYPTIAN STATE TV / AFP)
 1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2021, 06:34 PM IST Reuters

  • Casualties were being taken to hospitals and 36 ambulances were dispatched to the scene, the health ministry said

CAIRO : At least 32 people were killed and 66 injured when two trains collided in central Egypt on Friday, the health ministry said.

Pictures on local media showed train carriages derailed, several of them badly damaged, above a channel of water.

It was not immediately what caused the crash close to the Nile-side town of Tahta, about 365 km (230 miles) south of Cairo. The public prosecutor's office said it had ordered an investigation.

"The trains collided while going at not very high speeds, which led to the destruction of two carriages and a third to overturn," a security source told Reuters.

Casualties were being taken to hospitals and 36 ambulances were dispatched to the scene, the health ministry said.

Egypt has one of the oldest and largest rail networks in the region and accidents causing casualties are common.

