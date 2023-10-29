Train collision live updates: Passenger train derails in Andhra Pradesh, 3 dead

“There was an overshoot of train 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger with 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger, where 3 coaches were involved and about 10 persons were injured," a South Coast Railway zone official said.
Train collision live: Helpline number in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam
Please contact the helpline number regarding Train Accident near Kantakapalle
Srikakulam station
Railway phone :-
0891- 2885911
0891- 2885912
0891- 2885913
0891- 2885914
BSNL number:-
08942286245
08942286213
Helpline No. at Visakhapatnam railway station regarding Train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle rly section.
BSNL no
08912746330
08912744619
Airtel sim
8106053051
8106053052
BSNL sim
8500041670
8500041671
Train collision live: List of helpline numbers
Helpline Number regarding Train Accident between Alamanda and Kantakapalle in Vizianagaram-Kottavalasa Rly section of Waltair Division of ECoR in Howrah-Chennai Main Line.
Bhubaneswar - 0674-2301625, 2301525, 2303069
Waltair - 0891-2885914
Train collision live: Railway official at site
Train collision live: Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad reached the site, and rescue operations are in full swing. Local administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were informed, seeking assistance and ambulances, and accident relief trains have reached the site, the official added.
Train collision live: 10 persons injured in rail accident in Andhra Pradesh
At least 10 persons were injured, and some are feared dead, after two trains collided in Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening, railway officials said.
Train collision live:YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered immediate relief measures
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered immediate relief measures to be taken and asked for as many ambulances as possible to be sent from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, the nearest districts to Vizianagaram, his office said in a statement.
