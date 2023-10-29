Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Train collision live updates: Passenger train derails in Andhra Pradesh, 3 dead

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 PM IST
Livemint

Train collision live: The train going to Rayagada from Visakhapatnam came off the rails in the Vizianagaram district.

Train collision

“There was an overshoot of train 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger with 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger, where 3 coaches were involved and about 10 persons were injured," a South Coast Railway zone official said.

29 Oct 2023, 09:45 PM IST Train collision live: Helpline number in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam

Please contact the helpline number regarding Train Accident near Kantakapalle

Srikakulam station

Railway phone :-

0891- 2885911

0891- 2885912

0891- 2885913

0891- 2885914

BSNL number:-

08942286245

08942286213

Helpline No. at Visakhapatnam railway station regarding Train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle rly section.

BSNL no

08912746330

08912744619

Airtel sim

8106053051

8106053052

BSNL sim

8500041670

8500041671

29 Oct 2023, 09:36 PM IST Train collision live: List of helpline numbers

Helpline Number regarding Train Accident between Alamanda and Kantakapalle in Vizianagaram-Kottavalasa Rly section of Waltair Division of ECoR in Howrah-Chennai Main Line.

Bhubaneswar - 0674-2301625, 2301525, 2303069

Waltair - 0891-2885914

29 Oct 2023, 09:20 PM IST Train collision live: Railway official at site

Train collision live: Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad reached the site, and rescue operations are in full swing. Local administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were informed, seeking assistance and ambulances, and accident relief trains have reached the site, the official added.

29 Oct 2023, 09:18 PM IST Train collision live: 10 persons injured in rail accident in Andhra Pradesh

At least 10 persons were injured, and some are feared dead, after two trains collided in Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening, railway officials said.

29 Oct 2023, 09:14 PM IST Train collision live:YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered immediate relief measures

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered immediate relief measures to be taken and asked for as many ambulances as possible to be sent from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, the nearest districts to Vizianagaram, his office said in a statement.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.