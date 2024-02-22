A massive fire broke out in a train engine near Gobindapur at Joranda Road railway station in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Thursday. The reason behind the train catching fire is not clear yet

A massive fire broke out in a train engine near Gobindapur at Joranda Road railway station in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Thursday, news agency ANI reported. No casualties have been reported.

Indian Railway has shut down the route for other trains. The reason behind the train catching fire is not clear yet.

Four fire tenders were deployed to the sport to doze the massive fire, Prasant Dhal, Fire Officer, Dhenkanal said.

The fire has been brought under control, India Today reported.

The electric connection has been shut down in that area and the route has been shut down for other trains.

