RPF constable Chetan Singh first killed his senior ASI Meena and another passenger in B5 coach with his automatic weapon and then shot dead another passenger in a pantry car and one more traveller in S6 coach next to the pantry car in a train going from Jaipur to Mumbai on 31 July.

Now as reported by Indian Express citing the internal investigation, the RFP constable had also threatened a burqa-clad woman passenger to say ‘Jai Mata Di’.

The sources have told the Indian Express that GRP which is carrying out the investigation in the matter has already identified the woman and has also recorded her statement. The woman was travelling in the B-3 compartment of the train. The woman in her statement given to the security agencies have said that Singh asked her to say ‘Jai Mata Di’ and now the woman has been made a witness in the case.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai court last week refused to extend the police remand of RPF constable Chetan Singh and sent him to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly shooting dead his senior colleague and three passengers on a moving train in Maharashtra recently.

The court also refused to give its permission to the Government Railway Police (GRP), which is probing the case, to conduct brain mapping, polygraph, and narco-analysis tests on the accused.

In a related development, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) moved an application before the court seeking to question the accused for an internal enquiry into the incident.

The court after hearing all the arguments refused its nod to the probe agency to conduct the tests.

The GRP have added the Indian Penal Code section 153 A, which relates to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, besides charges for murder and kidnapping.

The incident took place on July 31 on board the moving Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra. Singh allegedly shot dead his senior officer and three passengers travelling in difference bogies when the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express was near Palghar station on the outskirts of Mumbai in the wee hours of July 31. He was subsequently arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP). The motive behind the horrendous crime was not yet known.

Accused Singh was nabbed with his weapon later while trying to flee after passengers pulled the chain of the train which stopped near Mira Road station (on the Mumbai suburban network). He first shot dead RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena and a passenger in B5 coach with his automatic weapon. Singh then gunned down another passenger in the pantry car of the train and one more traveller in S6 coach.

*With inputs from agencies