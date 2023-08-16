Train firing: RFP constable Chetan Singh forced woman in burqa to say ‘Jai Mata Di’, says report2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 02:45 PM IST
RPF constable kills senior and passengers on train, threatens woman passenger to say ‘Jai Mata Di’
RPF constable Chetan Singh first killed his senior ASI Meena and another passenger in B5 coach with his automatic weapon and then shot dead another passenger in a pantry car and one more traveller in S6 coach next to the pantry car in a train going from Jaipur to Mumbai on 31 July.