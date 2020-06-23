NEW DELHI : Passengers onboard the Dehradun Jan Shatabdi Express were left shocked when they overheard another co-passenger saying that he is Covid-19 positive. A 48-year-old man, who works at a battery making factory in Noida, boarded the Dehradun-bound train from Ghaziabad on Sunday afternoon despite the fact that his COVID-19 test report was awaited, Haridwar GRP Station House Officer (SHO) Anuj Singh said.

The man, who hails from Shyampur in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh town, immediately informed COVID control room authorities that he had tested positive, scaring his co-passengers who overheard him saying this on phone, officials said.

He made the call when the train was nearing Roorkee in Haridwar district.

The incident happened on Monday after which around 20 passengers were quarantined while the man was admitted to the isolation ward of the Mela Hospital in Haridwar after he deboarded the train, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer Saroj Naithani said.

“He (the man) has been sent to a hospital while 19 others have been sent to a quarantine facility," Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.

Officials said that the man was asymptomatic.

The railways has asked authorities in Ghaziabad as to how a person who had given his sample for testing was allowed to board a train.

The man’s samples were taken for testing at the factory in Noida and ideally he should have been restricted from any travel and kept in quarantine till his reports arrived, the officials said. SHO Singh said it is being investigated as to how the man whose swab samples had been sent for testing from Noida two days back was allowed by his company to travel and how he boarded the train.

