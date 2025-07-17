Train passenger shares video alleging assault by pantry staff after food complaint. Railways respond

A disturbing video from a recent train journey has reignited concerns over passenger safety and accountability on board Indian Railways. The clip, which is now circulating widely on social media, allegedly shows pantry staff assaulting a passenger in the sleeper coach of the Veraval-Jabalpur Somnath Express (train number 11463) after he raised a complaint about being overcharged for food and water.

According to the user who shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), the confrontation occurred shortly after the passenger reported the pricing issue via social media.

“The video is of train number 11463. A complaint about overcharging for food and water was made through Twitter, but @RailwaySeva got their goons to beat up the passengers,” the user Divya Gaurav Tripathi alleged in the post.

”@AshwiniVaishnaw ji has completely ruined the railway. @RailMinIndia, tell us what action has been taken against the goons shown in the video?”

Railways responds, promises action Responding to the viral video, @RailwaySeva acknowledged the complaint and said the matter had been forwarded to the relevant authorities, including DRM Jabalpur and WR DRM Rajkot.

“We are always available to assist you. Please share your PNR number and mobile number via DM, or register your concern on Rail Madad or by dialling 139,” the reply read.

Further, DRM Jabalpur addressed the issue in a follow-up statement, confirming that the incident took place on July 15 while the train was passing through the Baroda division.

“We regret the inconvenience caused. The matter is being taken seriously, and correspondence is underway with IRCTC to cancel the contract of the side pantry on this train,” the statement read.

A pattern of concern? Over the past few months, there have been multiple reports of passengers being verbally abused or physically assaulted after lodging complaints against pantry staff, particularly over pricing or food quality. While the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has previously promised stricter oversight, such episodes continue to raise serious concerns about how grievances are handled on board.