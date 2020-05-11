Train passengers need to follow new travel rules, MHA issues guidelines

NEW DELHI : As the Indian Railways restart passenger train services from tomorrow with 15 pairs of trains, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued fresh guidelines for all those willing to take the train journey. According to the standard operating procedure for movement of persons by train , only those with confirmed e-tickets are allowed to enter the station.

New rules for train passengers:

1) Only those passengers with confirmed e-tickets will be allowed to enter the railway station.

2) The movement of the passenger as well as the driver of the vehicle transporting the passenger to and fro the railway station will be allowed on the basis of the confirmed e-ticket.

3) All passengers will be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to enter the train.

4) All passengers will be provided with hand sanitisers at entry and exit points at station and in coaches.

5) It is mandatory for all passengers to wear face cover or masks at entry and during travel.

6) During boarding and travel, all passengers will have to observe social distancing.

In the third phase of the coronavirus lockdown, the government has allowed the Indian Railways to gradually restart passenger train operations from tomorrow. Special trains will runs from New Delhi Station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

As all ticket counters at railway stations are shut, train ticket booking can be done only through IRCTC portal.

Giving an indication that the government is inclined to allow more trains to ply, the home ministry said the movement of trains shall be permitted by the Ministry of Railways in a graded manner, in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

