Train reservation: New timings for preparation of second chart from 10th October

Indian Railways has decided to restore the earlier system of preparation of second reservation. It will come into effect from 10th October. Due to coronavirus pandemic, the time of preparation of second reservation chart was shifted to 2 hours before scheduled/ rescheduled time of departure of trains.

"As per request of Zonal Railways for ensuring convenience of rail passengers, the matter has been examined and it has been decided that the second reservation chart shall be prepared at least 30 minutes before scheduled/rescheduled time of departure of train," the Railways said.

"As per request of Zonal Railways for ensuring convenience of rail passengers, the matter has been examined and it has been decided that the second reservation chart shall be prepared at least 30 minutes before scheduled/rescheduled time of departure of train," the Railways said.

Here are 5 things to know about Railways reservation chart timings:

From October 10, the second reservation charts will be issued 30 minutes before the scheduled train departure time, as was done before the lockdown.

Ticket booking facility, both online and on ticket counters, shall be available, before preparation of second chart.

Before the lockdown, the first reservation chart was prepared at least 4 hours before scheduled departure of train. Thereafter, the available accommodation could be booked across PRS counters as well as through internet on first-come-first-serve basis till preparation of second reservation charts.

Second reservation charts were prepared between 30 minutes to 5 minutes before scheduled/rescheduled time of departure of trains.

Cancellation of already booked tickets was also permitted during this period as per provisions of refund rules. Ticket booking facility, both online and on PRS ticket counters, shall be available, before preparation of second chart.