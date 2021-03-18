OPEN APP
Train runs backwards for 35 kilometres in Uttarakhand: watch

The Purnagiri Jan Shatabdi, heading towards Tanakpur in Uttarakhand, ran backwards on Wednesday after it ran over cattle between the Khatima-Tanakpur section, creating a bit of confusion among the passengers onboard.

According to the North Eastern Railways, the train did not derail and all passengers were transported safely to Tanakpur.

"The incident took place after cattle run over. The train stopped just short of the Khatima yard safely. There was no derailment and all passengers are safe, they were transported to Tanakpur. A grade-level inquiry has been ordered in the incident," an official statement from the ministry of railways said.

The loco pilot and the guard present in the train have been suspended and an inquiry has been ordered to look into the incident.

The Jan Shatabdi runs between Tanakpur and Delhi junction.

