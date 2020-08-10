Railways to take action against agency issuing false recruitment advertisement

"It has come to notice of Ministry of Railways that one organization by name of “Avestran Infotech" having website address "http://www.avestran.in"www.avestran.in has given an advertisement in a prominent newspaper on 8th August 2020 calling for applications against a total number of 5,285 number of post in eight categories on outsourcing basis on Indian Railways on 11 year contract. The applicants have been asked to deposit Rs.750/-as online fee and last date for receipt of applications has been mentioned as September 10, 2020.