The Railways has pushed its train operations to 70 per cent of pre-Covid level amid reports of a rush of migrant workers to their hometowns from big cities which have witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases, and a return of stricter curbs.

According to official data, the Railways further plans to press into service 133 additional trains -- 88 summer specials and 45 festival specials -- over the next two weeks.

As of Wednesday, the Railways had approved 9,622 special trains, including weekly ones, which translated into an average of 7,745 trains daily. The pre-COVID average was 11,283 trains.

The national transporter is running 5,387 suburban trains (92 per cent of pre Covid times) with the maximum services operating in the Central Railway zone under which Mumbai and Pune come. As much as 82 per cent of mail express and 25 per cent local trains are back on track.

Additional trains are also being run in high demand regions like Gorakhpur, Patna, Darbhanga, Varanasi, Guwahati, Barauni, Prayagraj, Bokaro, Ranchi and Lucknow.

With most states imposing heavy restrictions and shutdown of all works save essential services due to the huge surge in coronavirus cases, the rush of migrant workers leaving for their hometown has been reported across the country.

Last year, when a nationwide lockdwon was announced, the Railways had operated 4,621 'Shramik Special' trains and ferried 63.1 lakh migrant workers home.

Maximum number of such workers were from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, two of the country's most populous states, followed by Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal.

The Railways last week also clarified that it had no plans to curtail its services and will continue to put trains in service according to demand.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

