Amidst increasing covid cases and lockdown announcements across India, Indian Railways has said it has no plans to stop or curtail train services in the country.

Railway Board chairman Suneet Sharma has also said that there is no shortage of trains for those who want to travel. He assured that trains will be available for people who want to travel.

"Crowds seen at railway stations normal during these months, we will increase number of trains as per request," said Sharma.

With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, a sudden surge in passenger movement at railway stations was reported from across the country. Many travellers, speaking to the media, said the fear of an imminent lockdown was the reason behind their trips.

The Railway Board chairman also ruled out the need for a COVID-negative certificate to travel by train.

IRCTC shares were trading 1.5% higher at ₹1750 in noon trade today.

