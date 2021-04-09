Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Train services will not stop or be curtailed: Railway Board chairman

Train services will not stop or be curtailed: Railway Board chairman

Premium
Photo: Indian Railways
1 min read . 01:59 PM IST Ravi Prakash Kumar

Crowds seen at railway stations normal during these months, we will increase no. of trains as per request: Railway Board chairman

Amidst increasing covid cases and lockdown announcements across India, Indian Railways has said it has no plans to stop or curtail train services in the country.

Amidst increasing covid cases and lockdown announcements across India, Indian Railways has said it has no plans to stop or curtail train services in the country.

Railway Board chairman Suneet Sharma has also said that there is no shortage of trains for those who want to travel. He assured that trains will be available for people who want to travel.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Railway Board chairman Suneet Sharma has also said that there is no shortage of trains for those who want to travel. He assured that trains will be available for people who want to travel.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Crowds seen at railway stations normal during these months, we will increase number of trains as per request," said Sharma.

With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, a sudden surge in passenger movement at railway stations was reported from across the country. Many travellers, speaking to the media, said the fear of an imminent lockdown was the reason behind their trips.

Also Read: New special trains announced on these routes: Check timings, other details

The Railway Board chairman also ruled out the need for a COVID-negative certificate to travel by train.

IRCTC shares were trading 1.5% higher at 1750 in noon trade today.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.