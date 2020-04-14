NEW DELHI : As Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown to another three weeks till May 3, the Indian Railways also cancelled train services, barring parcel and goods trains, for the duration of the lockdown . Till further notice, you also cannot book any train tickets, neither online nor at ticket counters.

The railways said no booking of any type of tickets, including e-tickets is being allowed till further advice. All counters for ticket booking will remain closed till further orders.

If you have booked train tickets through IRCTC, then you do not need to cancel e-ticket if your train has been cancelled by the railways as the ticket will automatically get cancelled and you will get a refund soon.

"For trains cancelled by Indian Railways, full refund will be provided automatically by IRCTC. Users need not cancel their e-tickets. Full fare will be credited back into users accounts from which payment was made," IRCTC said.

If you want to cancel your train ticket for journey after May 3, then the facility of online ticket cancellation is functional. "Full refund will also be there for those cancelling the advance bookings of tickets for trains not yet cancelled," the railways said. You can claim refunds upto July 31.