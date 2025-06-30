Subscribe

Attention commuters! Indian Railways to hike train fares from July 1: Check new slabs, Tatkal booking changes and more

Apart from increasing train fares, Indian Railways has announced changes in the timings for reservation charts, Tatkal bookings, and more. Here's all you need to know.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published30 Jun 2025, 07:05 PM IST
From July, a bunch of new rules are coming into effect for the railways. Check here
From July, a bunch of new rules are coming into effect for the railways. Check here(PTI)

Increase in train fares: Train fares for second-class passengers on long-distance trains will be hiked from July 1, 2025, Indian Railways notified in a statement on Monday.

The maximum fare hike will be 2 paise per kilometre, as per the notification by the railway board.

Fares for non-AC coaches will increase by 1 paisa per kilometre, while AC classes will see a hike of 2 paise per kilometre.

Suburban trains and ordinary second-class travel for distances up to 500 kilometres will remain unaffected.

By how much will train fares go up?

Here's the revised list of fares.

Train type Hike in fare
Second Class Ordinary 

Increase by 5 for 501-1500km

Increase by 10 for 1501-2500km

Increase by 15 for 2501-3000km

Sleeper Class Ordinary Half paisa 
First Class OrdinaryHalf paisa
Second Class (Mail/Exp)one paisa
Sleeper Class (Mail/Exp)one paisa
First Class (Mail/Exp)one paisa
AC Chair Car two paisa
AC-3 tier/3Etwo paisa
AC-2 tiertwo paisa
AC First Class /EC/EAtwo paisa 

By how much will rates of Rajdhani, Vande Bharat, others go up?

Basic fares of train services such as the Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, AC Vistadome coach, and other trains have also been revised as per the above-mentioned table.

The latest increase in train fares by Indian Railways marks the first hike since 2022, as per reports.

Is there a surge in reservation fees?

As per Indian Railways, other charges such as reservation fee and superfast surcharge will remain unchanged.

There are also no changes in fares for Monthly Season Tickets (MSTs) and Suburban train fares. 

Changes in reservation charts 

Apart from increasing train fares, Indian Railways has announced that reservation charts for long-distance trains will now be prepared eight hours before departure.

Earlier, the reservation charts used to be prepared four hours before a train’s scheduled departure.

What changes in Tatkal bookings?

Starting July 1, 2025, only passengers with completed Aadhaar verification will be eligible to book Tatkal tickets through the IRCTC website or mobile app.

OTP-based authentication will be done for Tatkal bookings from the end of July.

New Passenger Reservation System: What changes?

Apart from the changes in reservation charts, Indian Railways also aims to roll out a modernised Passenger Reservation System (PRS) by December 2025.

Here's what changes in the new PRS:

  • The new PRS will allow over 1.5 lakh ticket bookings per minute. This figure is roughly five times that of 32,000 tickets per minute in the current PRS, said the Railways, according to an ANI report.
  • Users will be able to submit their choice of seat and see the fare calendar.
  • PRS also has integrated facilities for Divyangjan, students and patients.

 
