Indian Railways deduct some amount if you cancel a 'confirmed', 'RAC', or 'waiting' train ticket. The deduction amount varies based on the timing of ticket cancellation.
Besides, Indian Railways' cancellation charges are also dependent on the 'type' of the ticket--AC first, AC-chair car, second class, etc.
Here's all you need to know about Indian Railways ticket cancellation refund rules:
1. In case of cancellation of confirmed tickets (more than 48 hours advance of the scheduled departure of a train)
- ₹240 flat cancellation charges per passenger for AC First/executive class passengers
- ₹200 for AC 2-Tier/ first class
- ₹180 for AC 3-Tier/AC Chair car, AC-3 Economy
- ₹60 for Second class
2. If a passenger cancels a confirmed ticket less than 48 hours and up to 12 hours before the scheduled departure of the train--
In such a case, cancellation charges will be 25% of the total fare paid (subject to a minimum flat cancellation charge).
3. For cancellation of confirmed tickets less than 12 hours and up to 4 hours before the scheduled departure of the train--
In such a case, cancellation charges will be 50% of the total fare paid but subject to a minimum flat cancellation charge for each class.
4. For cancellation of RAC/waitlisted tickets if the ticket is presented for cancellation up to half an hour before the scheduled departure of the train (irrespective of the distance)--
In such a case a full refund will be given after deducting the clerkage charge per person.
Earlier this month, Indian Railways said its estimated earnings in the passenger category in the first-nine month of the fiscal year 2022-23 surged to ₹48,913 crore-- growth of 71% over ₹28,569 crore generated during the year-ago period.
The approximate total number of passengers booked in the reserved passenger segment from 1 April to 31 December 2022 stood ₹59.61 crore up from ₹56.05 crore during the same period last year, a 6% uptick.
The overall estimated number of passengers booked in the unreserved passenger category from 1 April to 31 December 2022 is ₹40,197 lakhs, up 137% from ₹16,968 lakhs during the same period last year.
