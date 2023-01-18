Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Train ticket refund rules: Here's how much amount is deducted on ticket cancellation. 4 points

Train ticket refund rules: Here's how much amount is deducted on ticket cancellation. 4 points

1 min read . 09:18 AM ISTLivemint
Indian Railways shares rufund rules for passengers

  • All you need to know about Indian railways refund rules, how much amount is deducted based on the time of cancellation, and the status of your ticket.

Indian Railways deduct some amount if you cancel a 'confirmed', 'RAC', or 'waiting' train ticket. The deduction amount varies based on the timing of ticket cancellation.

Besides, Indian Railways' cancellation charges are also dependent on the 'type' of the ticket--AC first, AC-chair car, second class, etc.

Here's all you need to know about Indian Railways ticket cancellation refund rules:

1. In case of cancellation of confirmed tickets (more than 48 hours advance of the scheduled departure of a train)

  • 240 flat cancellation charges per passenger for AC First/executive class passengers
  • 200 for AC 2-Tier/ first class
  • 180 for AC 3-Tier/AC Chair car, AC-3 Economy
  • 60 for Second class

2. If a passenger cancels a confirmed ticket less than 48 hours and up to 12 hours before the scheduled departure of the train--

In such a case, cancellation charges will be 25% of the total fare paid (subject to a minimum flat cancellation charge).

3. For cancellation of confirmed tickets less than 12 hours and up to 4 hours before the scheduled departure of the train--

In such a case, cancellation charges will be 50% of the total fare paid but subject to a minimum flat cancellation charge for each class.

4. For cancellation of RAC/waitlisted tickets if the ticket is presented for cancellation up to half an hour before the scheduled departure of the train (irrespective of the distance)--

In such a case a full refund will be given after deducting the clerkage charge per person.

Earlier this month, Indian Railways said its estimated earnings in the passenger category in the first-nine month of the fiscal year 2022-23 surged to 48,913 crore-- growth of 71% over 28,569 crore generated during the year-ago period.

The approximate total number of passengers booked in the reserved passenger segment from 1 April to 31 December 2022 stood 59.61 crore up from 56.05 crore during the same period last year, a 6% uptick.

The overall estimated number of passengers booked in the unreserved passenger category from 1 April to 31 December 2022 is 40,197 lakhs, up 137% from 16,968 lakhs during the same period last year.

