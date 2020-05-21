Railway Minister Piyush Goyal today said the booking of train tickets would resume at around 1.7 lakh common service centres across the country from tomorrow (May 22). He further added that bookings will also resume at counters of different stations in the next two to three days.

"We are developing a protocol in this regard," said Goyal.

Asserting that it was time to take India towards normalcy after weeks of shutdown, he said more trains will be allowed soon.

"We are going to announce the resumption of more trains in the upcoming days. We have also permitted the operation of shops at railway stations. However, only takeaways will be allowed," ANI quoted Goyal as saying.

Earlier this month, special trains for migrant labourers called 'Shramik Special' trains started running to ferry migrants to their home states. Goyal said that as many as 1054 trains have been arranged only for Uttar Pradesh from across various states so far.

"A few states have not cooperated with the Centre at all. I think there are around 40 lakh people who want to return to West Bengal but only 27 special trains have entered the state so far, We did not use to get permission. West Bengal has given a list of only 104 trains to be operated from May 14 or May 15 to June 15. Similarly, we have only arranged 96 trains for Jharkhand," said Goyal.

"Only 35 trains were operated for Rajasthan. I would like to request the States to let their people reach their respective states. We are trying to provide all the possible aid to the states. I would like to thank Gujarat CM as 636 trains were arranged for the state," he added.

Earlier, Piyush Goyal had tweeted that Indian Railways will start 200 non-AC trains daily from June 1 in addition to Shramik Special trains. "Indian Railways will run 200 non-AC trains daily as per the time table from June 1 for which online booking will start soon," Goyal had said in a tweet.

Railways has decided to further restore passenger train services from 1st June for transporting people across India.



Taking strict precautionary measures, 200 more trains will commence.



E-ticket booking for these trains will begin on 21st May at 10 am.https://t.co/wBoE5hMT7C — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 20, 2020

The government has also announced the operations of domestic flights starting May 25 with new SOPs for travel.

Flights and trains were stopped after India announced the lockdown in late March to contain the spread of coronavirus which has killed 3,435 and infected 1,12,359 people, according to Union Health Ministry.

