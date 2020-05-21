Train ticket reservation can be done at 1.7 lakh centres from tomorrow

"A few states have not cooperated with the Centre at all. I think there are around 40 lakh people who want to return to West Bengal but only 27 special trains have entered the state so far, We did not use to get permission. West Bengal has given a list of only 104 trains to be operated from May 14 or May 15 to June 15. Similarly, we have only arranged 96 trains for Jharkhand," said Goyal.