OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Train to Statue of Unity: PM Modi to flag off Ahmedabad-Kevadiya Shatabdi among 8 trains connecting Statue of Unity
Jan Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad and Kevadia will have Vistadome coaches. (@narendramodi)
Jan Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad and Kevadia will have Vistadome coaches. (@narendramodi)

Train to Statue of Unity: PM Modi to flag off Ahmedabad-Kevadiya Shatabdi among 8 trains connecting Statue of Unity

2 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 07:21 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • PM to flag off 8 trains connecting Statue of Unity in Kevadiya with different parts of the country
  • One of the new trains is the Jan Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad and Kevadia which will have Vistadome coaches

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off eight trains connecting different regions of the country with Kevadiya, home to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat on today via video-conferencing. Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani and Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal will also be present on the occasion.

Modi said on Saturday that the Kevadiya railway station is India's first with green building certification.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The driver and the conductor of the bus died on the spot, while the four persons succumbed to their injuries during treatment in hospital.

Rajasthan: 6 killed, 17 injured after bus catches fire in Jalore district

1 min read . 08:25 AM IST
Administration of coronavirus vaccine started in Delhi at 81 centres across the city on Saturday.

Covid vaccination drive conducted in Railway hospitals, NRCH MD takes first shot

1 min read . 08:25 AM IST
US President-elect Joe Biden.

Joe Biden to sign executive orders on Day 1, amid high alert for inauguration

3 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Indian American diplomat, Uzra Zeya.

Joe Biden nominates Indian-American Uzra Zeya to key State Department position

3 min read . 08:04 AM IST

"Now, more reason to visit the 'Statue of Unity!' This iconic Statue, a tribute to the great Sardar Patel is connected via railways to different regions of India. 8 trains will be flagged off tomorrow, 17th January at 11 AM. Do watch the programme live," he tweeted.

One of the new trains is the Jan Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad and Kevadia which will have Vistadome coaches, he said and posted some pictures.

Situated near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district, the 'Statue of Unity' is the world's tallest statue. It was inaugurated in October 2018 by Prime Minister Modi on the occasion of Patel's 143rd birth anniversary.

The details of the trains being flagged today by PM Modi

1 (09103/04 Kevadiya to Varanasi) Mahamana Express (Weekly)

2 (02927/28 Dadar to Kevadiya) Dadar-Kevadia Express (Daily)

3 (09247/48 Ahmedabad to Kevadiya) Janshatabdi Express (Daily)

4 (09145/46 Kevadiya to H. Nizamuddin) Nizamuddin – KevadiaSamparkKranti Express (Bi-Weekly).

5 (09105/06 Kevadiya to Rewa) Kevadia – Rewa Express (Weekly)

6 (09119/20 Chennai to Kevadiya) Chennai - Kevadia Express (Weekly)

7 (09107/08 Pratapnagar to Kevadiya) MEMU train (Daily)

8 (09109/10 Kevadiya to Pratapnagar) MEMU train (Daily)

During the programme, several other projects relating to the railways will also be inaugurated and these include new station buildings of Kevadiya, Dabhoi and Chandod.

In October last year, PM Modi had launched a seaplane service between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district and Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. The service is expected to boost travel and tourism, and provide last-mile connectivity.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout