Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off eight trains connecting different regions of the country with Kevadiya, home to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat on today via video-conferencing. Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani and Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal will also be present on the occasion.

"Now, more reason to visit the 'Statue of Unity!' This iconic Statue, a tribute to the great Sardar Patel is connected via railways to different regions of India. 8 trains will be flagged off tomorrow, 17th January at 11 AM. Do watch the programme live," he tweeted.

One of the new trains is the Jan Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad and Kevadia which will have Vistadome coaches, he said and posted some pictures.

Situated near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district, the 'Statue of Unity' is the world's tallest statue. It was inaugurated in October 2018 by Prime Minister Modi on the occasion of Patel's 143rd birth anniversary.

The details of the trains being flagged today by PM Modi

1 (09103/04 Kevadiya to Varanasi) Mahamana Express (Weekly)

2 (02927/28 Dadar to Kevadiya) Dadar-Kevadia Express (Daily)

3 (09247/48 Ahmedabad to Kevadiya) Janshatabdi Express (Daily)

4 (09145/46 Kevadiya to H. Nizamuddin) Nizamuddin – KevadiaSamparkKranti Express (Bi-Weekly).

5 (09105/06 Kevadiya to Rewa) Kevadia – Rewa Express (Weekly)

6 (09119/20 Chennai to Kevadiya) Chennai - Kevadia Express (Weekly)

7 (09107/08 Pratapnagar to Kevadiya) MEMU train (Daily)

8 (09109/10 Kevadiya to Pratapnagar) MEMU train (Daily)

During the programme, several other projects relating to the railways will also be inaugurated and these include new station buildings of Kevadiya, Dabhoi and Chandod.

In October last year, PM Modi had launched a seaplane service between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district and Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. The service is expected to boost travel and tourism, and provide last-mile connectivity.

