Train tour 'Shri Ramayan Yatra' to depart from Delhi on Feb 22. Details here

Spanning over 19 nights/20 days, the first stop is Ayodhya where tourists will visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple and Hanuman temple. Additionally, there would be Bharat Mandir at Nandigram. After Ayodhya, the next destination will be Sitamarhi in Bihar where Sita is believed to be born and Ram-Janaki Temple in Janakpur (Nepal) will be covered by road. Post Sitamarhi, the guests shall be taken to Buxar for a tour of the Ramrekha ghat and the local temples followed by Varanasi, where they will visit temples at Varanasi, Prayag, Shringverpur, and Chitrakoot by road. Night stay will be arranged at Varanasi, Prayag, and Chitrakoot respectively.