Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar files harassment case against former boss Pune district collector

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar has lodged a complaint of harassment against Pune district collector and her former boss Suhas Diwase at Washim in eastern Maharashtra.

An official said, “Women police personnel visited Khedkar at her residence in Washim on Monday and she lodged a complaint of harassment against Pune district collector Suhas Diwase.”

The probationary IAS officer refused to elaborate on the purpose of the visit by police personnel. "I had called female police personnel because I had some work," she told reporters.

Meanwhile, Diwase also did not respond to calls and messages seeking reaction.

Khedkar is currently under scrutiny for her claims regarding disability and OBC certificates, which she used to clear the IAS examination. Additionally, her conduct during her tenure at the Pune collector's office has come into question.

In light of the controversy, the government has paused Khedkar's 'district training program' and summoned her back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration for "necessary action".

Khedkar was transferred from Pune to Washim as a supernumerary assistant collector after Diwase reported her conduct to senior officials. Allegations include demanding facilities she wasn't entitled to as a trainee IAS officer and occupying the ante-chamber of a senior official.

Case filed against Puja Khedhkar's parents Meanwhile, a case has also been filed against Khedhkar's parents, Manorma Khedkar and Dilip Khedkar for allegedly threatening farmers with a pistol.

Pune Rural SP Pankaj Deshmukh spoke about the case to ANI and said that the accused are on the run, and we have been trying to contact them, however, because their phones are switched off, we are not able to get through them.

"The accused are on the run; we are trying to contact them but they are not reachable as their phones are switched off. We have also tried to reach their residence but they are not available."Further, he said, "Several teams, including officials from the local crime branch and local police stations, are searching for them in Pune and nearby places where they have some farmhouses and other residences. If found, we will question them and take action accordingly."