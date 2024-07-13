Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, the 34-year-old officer, is under the scanner for allegedly misusing the disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) quota to secure a position in the IAS.

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar's father Dilip Khedkar defended her, saying, "My daughter has not done anything wrong." In an interview with India Today TV, Dilip Khedkar questioned if asking for a space to sit is wrong. "Is a woman asking for a space to sit wrong?," he asked.

Puja Khedkar, the 34-year-old officer, is under the scanner for allegedly misusing the disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) quota to secure a position in the IAS. It was alleged that Khedkar demanded for a separate office, official car and unauthorised use of a red beacon light on a private Audi car.

She is under probation and currently posted in her home cadre Maharashtra.

In an interview on Saturday, Dilip Khedkar said, "All I can say is that someone is deliberately trying to make it an issue." He said, "The matter is subjudice and a committee has been appointed to look into it. Let us all wait for the final verdict."

On Thursday, the Centre constituted a single-member committee to re-examine documents submitted by Puja Khedkar to secure her candidature for the civil services examination and then for selection in service.

When asked whether Puja had applied under the creamy layer or non-creamy layer category, her father said it would not be appropriate to comment on the matter as legal proceedings are underway.

He, however, contended that everything was done according to the rules and there was no wrongdoing. " "We will present our case to the committee," he was quoted as saying.

He added, "UPSC has rigorous rules. It involves a medical board of 20–25 people at the hospital, and it is impossible to submit fraudulent documents."

Earlier in the day, Pune civic body issued a notice to Manorama Khedkar, mother of controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, directing the removal of "unauthorised structures" adjacent to the boundary wall of their bungalow in seven days, officials said.

