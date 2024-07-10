Pooja Khedkar, an IAS trainee officer, sparked unrest within the administration by using unauthorized privileges such as beacon lights on her private vehicle and dedicated staff, leading to her transfer to Washim from Pune.

Pune IAS probationer Pooja Khedkar has sparked controversy on social media for allegedly demanding privileges not accorded to trainees over the past two months.

Following numerous complaints, the Maharashtra government has transferred her from Pune to Washim. The transfer order, signed by S M Mahadik, assistant secretary of the Maharashtra government, cited administrative reasons for this decision.

Who is Pooja Khedkar? Pooja Khedkar is an IAS trainee officer from the 2023 batch, having secured rank 821 (PWD-5) in the UPSC exams.

She allegedly drew attention after using red-blue beacon lights on her private vehicle, letter pads, a nameplate, a separate office chamber, and dedicated staff, despite not being entitled to these privileges as a probationer, as per reports.

Her actions have stirred unrest within the administration, leading to her transfer. There are also speculations that she may have occupied the ante-chamber of Additional District Collector Ajay More without his knowledge, further fueling controversy around her actions.

Mint couldn't independently verify this development.

Khedkar, the daughter of former civil servant Dilip Khedkar, who served as Commissioner of the Pollution Department, comes from a family with a strong administrative background. Her maternal grandfather, Jagannathrao Budhwant, also had a distinguished career as an IAS officer.

Merit under speculation Pooja Khedkar gained attention online due to controversy surrounding her appointment and entry into the administrative service. Her appointment was initially denied on February 2, 2022.

In response, she filed an affidavit in court asserting that she was visually impaired and mentally ill. The court scheduled her medical examination four times between July and September 2022. However, she failed to appear for all four examinations, leading the tribunal to deny her relief.

In 2023, her affidavit was reintroduced under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, ultimately resulting in her appointment being approved.

Pretended to be a‘non-creme layer’? Pooja Khedkar became an IAS officer from the OBC non-creamy layer category. Her father's election affidavit shows his income and wealth as ₹40 crores.

"How can such income fall into the non-creamy layer? She has admitted to being mentally ill and a person with multiple disabilities; however, she skipped medical examinations several times. How did she qualify for IAS? These are big questions," he added.

A mock interview video of Pooja Khedkar has surfaced, in which she mentions that her parents are separated and that she resides with her mother. This stands in contrast to her father, who contested a recent Lok Sabha election without mentioning any such separation in his affidavit.

