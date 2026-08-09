Trainer aircraft crashes near Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra, 7 months after accident that killed Ajit Pawar

A trainer aircraft operated by the Academy of Carver Aviation, a DGCA-approved flying training organisation, was involved in a runway excursion near the Baramati airfield in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday, PTI reported.

The Cessna C172-type aircraft, bearing registration VT-SEX, was being operated for a Circuit and Landing Emergencies (CL Emergencies) training exercise when the incident occurred at around 12.25 pm.

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The aircraft was under the command of flight instructor Capt. Chirag Shashikant Doifode, with trainee Abhijeet Jundre on board.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What caused the recent trainer aircraft crash near Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra? ⌵ The crash occurred during a Circuit and Landing Emergencies training exercise when the aircraft veered off the paved runway surface after failing to stop within the runway limits. 2 Were there any injuries in the Baramati airstrip aircraft incident? ⌵ No injuries or fatalities were reported in the recent trainer aircraft incident at the Baramati airstrip. 3 How many incidents have occurred at Baramati airstrip this year? ⌵ The recent crash was the third incident at the Baramati airstrip in 2023, following earlier crashes involving different aircraft. 4 What type of aircraft was involved in the recent crash near Baramati? ⌵ The aircraft involved in the incident was a Cessna C172-type trainer aircraft operated by the Academy of Carver Aviation. 5 What investigations are being conducted after the trainer aircraft crash? ⌵ The DGCA's Air Safety team is conducting a preliminary investigation to determine the circumstances and contributing factors of the runway excursion.

According to the DGCA, the aircraft had taxied out at around 12.09 pm for the scheduled training exercise. During the exercise, it entered the runway through Link Bravo and lined up at the threshold of Runway 29, where a rejected take-off exercise was conducted.

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The aircraft subsequently lined up at the threshold of Runway 11, where another rejected take-off exercise was carried out.

During the exercise, the aircraft was unable to stop within the paved runway surface and veered off the extended paved surface beyond the threshold of Runway 29 towards the right side, resulting in a runway excursion.

No injuries or fatalities were reported in the incident.

Damage to aircraft The aircraft has, prima facie, sustained damage to its propeller, engine cowling and nose landing gear, according to the DGCA. A detailed assessment of the damage will be carried out by the competent authorities.

The DGCA Air Safety team is proceeding to the site to conduct a preliminary investigation and determine the circumstances and contributing factors leading to the incident.

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Ajit Pawar's aircraft crashed at same airstrip The incident comes seven months after the then Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar was killed in a crash during a landing attempt at the same airstrip.

On January 28, Ajit Pawar along with four other occupants of Learjet 45 aircraft crashed in what was the second attempt at landing at the airstrip. That private charter plane belonged to another company, VSR Ventures.

Apart from Pawar, the deceased included his security officer and an attendant, plus two crew members (pilot-in-command Sumit Kapur and first officer Shambhavi Pathak).

Third incident at the spot The crash on Sunday was the third incident at the airstrip this year. A trainer aircraft of another private company had crashed near the Baramati airstrip on May 13 too. According to an HT report, a trainee pilot escaped safely after the incident occurred at around 8.50 am near Gojubavi village adjacent to the Baramati airstrip.

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The aircraft belonged to Redbird Flight Training Academy.

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.

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