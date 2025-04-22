Trainer aircraft crashes in Gujarat’s Amreli, pilot dies

A trainee pilot was killed on Tuesday, April 22, after a trainer aircraft crash-landed at Amreli in Gujarat, reported the news agency PTI, citing local police officials aware of the development.

On Tuesday afternoon, after hitting a tree on its way down, the aircraft crashed into an open plot in a residential area of the Amreli district in Gujarat. The aircraft immediately caught fire after the landing.

According to the news report, the trainer aircraft was owned by a private aviation academy. A video shared by the news agency ANI shows the remains of the aircraft after the accident.

Pilot's death? The trainer aircraft crashed into the residential area at around 12:30 p.m. due to unknown reasons, reportedly killing the trainee pilot at the scene of the accident.

Fire officer HC Gadhvi told the news agency ANI that they received the information about the crash, and after rushing to the location of the accident, they could see the pilot inside the plane.

They rushed him to the nearest hospital and then declared the student pilot dead in the accident.

“We received information about a plane crash at around 12:52 PM. The team immediately reached the spot as soon as the information was received. We controlled the fire. The pilot of the plane was seen inside. The pilot was sent to the hospital. The pilot died in the accident,” Fire officer HC Gadhvi told the news agency on Tuesday.