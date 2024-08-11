Trainer aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, 2 pilots injured

A trainer aircraft crashed at an airstrip in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Sunday, injuring two pilots. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The aircraft — two-seater Cessna 152 plane — belongs to a private aviation academy crashed at an airstrip.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The incident took place around 1.30 pm, possibly due to engine failure, after remaining airborne for 40 minutes, reported PTI quoting Dileep Rajoria, Guna Cantt police station in-charge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Two pilots, who have been injured are out of danger. They have been admitted to a hospital.