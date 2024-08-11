Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Trainer aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, 2 pilots injured
BREAKING NEWS

Trainer aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, 2 pilots injured

Livemint

  • The aircraft — two-seater Cessna 152 plane — belongs to a private aviation academy crashed at an airstrip in Madhya Pradesh's Guna.

Mint Image

A trainer aircraft crashed at an airstrip in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Sunday, injuring two pilots.

The aircraft — two-seater Cessna 152 plane — belongs to a private aviation academy crashed at an airstrip.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The incident took place around 1.30 pm, possibly due to engine failure, after remaining airborne for 40 minutes, reported PTI quoting Dileep Rajoria, Guna Cantt police station in-charge.

Two pilots, who have been injured are out of danger. They have been admitted to a hospital.

Officials said that the plane arrived here a few days back for testing and maintenance.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.