Home >News >India >Trainer aircraft skids in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, pilot safe

A small trainer aircraft skidded off the runway while taking off at Dhana airstrip in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Saturday afternoon. The trainee pilot in the aircraft was flying solo and did not sustain any injuries, reported news agency PTI.

The plane involved in the accident, a Cessna 172, belonged to a private aviation institute by the name of Chimes Aviation. The institute was banned in March last year from accessing the Dhana airstrip after one of its aircraft crashed on January 3, 2020 and two people onboard were killed. The Sagar district administration had allegedly found the private academy flouting the norms. The ban was later lifted.

The incident took place at around 3 PM on Saturday. The aircraft skidded off the runway and halted after reaching a patch of land full of shrubs, PTI reported. Chimes Aviation's local administrator Rahul Sharma told the news agency that the 22-year-old trainee pilot was safe.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said a probe team was being sent to the spot. “Just got the news of a crash of a Cessna aircraft (solo flight) that belonged to the Chimes Aviation Academy in Sagar, MP. Fortunately, the trainee is safe. We are rushing an investigation team to the site," he tweeted.

The incident came on the heels of the crash of a trainer aircraft in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Friday in which the flight instructor was killed.

