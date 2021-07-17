Trainer aircraft skids in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, pilot safe

The plane involved in the accident, a Cessna 172, belonged to a private aviation institute by the name of Chimes Aviation. The institute was banned in March last year from accessing the Dhana airstrip after one of its aircraft crashed on January 3, 2020 and two people onboard were killed. The Sagar district administration had allegedly found the private academy flouting the norms. The ban was later lifted.

