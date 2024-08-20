Training aircraft goes missing after take-off from Jamshedpur, search operation launched

A training aircraft went missing on Tuesday after taking off from Jamshedpur. Officials said a search operation has been launched in the Saraikela district of Jharkhand.

Livemint
Updated20 Aug 2024, 10:26 PM IST

A two-seater trainer aircraft went missing on Tuesday after it took-off from Jamshedpur.

The aircraft, with two persons on board, took-off from aerodrome in in Jamshedpur district around 11 am.

Police and the forest department have launched a search operation in Jharkhand.

The aircraft is owned by Alchemist Aviation, reported PTI.

“We have received information about a training aircraft (which took off from Jamshedpur) that went missing. Search operation has been launched in Saraikela district,” said Ravi Shankar Shukla, DC Saraikela.

He added that Jamshedpur administration is also involved in searching. 

"We have informed the neighbouring district Purulia, West Bengal too. Every information related to this is being verified and acted upon," Shukla said. 

The aircraft was last located near Nimdih in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, PTI quoted Ananya Mittal, East Singhbhum's Deputy Commissioner, as saying.

First Published:20 Aug 2024, 10:26 PM IST
