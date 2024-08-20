A two-seater trainer aircraft went missing on Tuesday after it took-off from Jamshedpur.

The aircraft, with two persons on board, took-off from aerodrome in in Jamshedpur district around 11 am.

Police and the forest department have launched a search operation in Jharkhand.

The aircraft is owned by Alchemist Aviation, reported PTI.

“We have received information about a training aircraft (which took off from Jamshedpur) that went missing. Search operation has been launched in Saraikela district,” said Ravi Shankar Shukla, DC Saraikela.

He added that Jamshedpur administration is also involved in searching.

"We have informed the neighbouring district Purulia, West Bengal too. Every information related to this is being verified and acted upon," Shukla said.