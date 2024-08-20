Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Training aircraft goes missing after take-off from Jamshedpur, search operation launched

Training aircraft goes missing after take-off from Jamshedpur, search operation launched

Livemint

A training aircraft went missing on Tuesday after taking off from Jamshedpur. Officials said a search operation has been launched in the Saraikela district of Jharkhand.

Training aircraft goes missing after take-off from Jamshedpur, search operation launched

A two-seater trainer aircraft went missing on Tuesday after it took-off from Jamshedpur.

The aircraft, with two persons on board, took-off from aerodrome in in Jamshedpur district around 11 am.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Police and the forest department have launched a search operation in Jharkhand.

The aircraft is owned by Alchemist Aviation, reported PTI.

“We have received information about a training aircraft (which took off from Jamshedpur) that went missing. Search operation has been launched in Saraikela district," said Ravi Shankar Shukla, DC Saraikela.

He added that Jamshedpur administration is also involved in searching.

"We have informed the neighbouring district Purulia, West Bengal too. Every information related to this is being verified and acted upon," Shukla said.

The aircraft was last located near Nimdih in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, PTI quoted Ananya Mittal, East Singhbhum's Deputy Commissioner, as saying.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.