Training exercise between India and Australia ‘Austra Hind 22’ to start from 28 Nov

Training exercise between India and Australia ‘Austra Hind 22’ to start from 28 Nov1 min read . 06:42 PM IST
This is the first exercise in the series of ‘Austra Hind’ with participation of arms and services contingent from both armies.
New Delhi: The bilateral training exercise ‘Austra Hind 22’ between contingents of the Indian Army and the Australian Army will take place from 28 November to 11 December 2022 at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, Rajasthan, said the Ministry of Defence in a press release on Sunday.
This is the first exercise in the series of ‘Austra Hind’ with participation of arms and services contingent from both armies. “The Australian Army contingent with soldiers from the 13th Brigade of the 2nd Division has arrived at the exercise location," the ministry added.
The Indian Army is represented by troops from the Dogra Regiment. The exercise will be a yearly event conducted alternatively in India and Australia.
During the exercise, participants will engage in a variety of tasks ranging from joint planning, joint tactical drills, sharing basics of special arms skills and raiding a hostile target.
“Aim of the exercise is to build positive military relations, imbibe each other’s best practices and promote the ability to operate together while undertaking multi-domain operations in semi-deserts terrain under a UN peace enforcement mandate," the ministry said.
The joint exercise will enable the two armies to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for conducting tactical operations at company and platoon level for neutralizing hostile threats.
“Training on new generation equipment and specialist weapons include snipers, surveillance & communication equipment to achieve a high degree of situational awareness apart from casualty management, casualty evacuation. “Planning logistics at Battalion / Company level are also planned," the ministry added.
The joint exercise will promote understanding and interoperability between the two armies. It will further help in strengthening ties between India and Australia.
