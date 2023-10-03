Trains at a Glance: Indian Railway releases new timetable, 64 Vande Bharat trains added to the list
The Ministry of Railways Tuesday released its new All India Railway Time Table known as ‘Trains at a glance (TAG)’ effective from October 1, 2023. The new time table has included 64 services of Vande Bharat Trains and 70 other train services
