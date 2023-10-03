The Ministry of Railways Tuesday released its new All India Railway Time Table known as “Trains at a glance (TAG)" effective from 1st October, 2023. The new time table has included 64 services of Vande Bharat Trains and 70 other train services.

"The new timetable is designed to enhance connectivity between various cities and reduce travel time. Passengers are advised to check the departure and arrival timings as per the new timetable," the railway ministry said while issuing the new All India Railway Timetable.

“The new timetable has included 64 services of Vande Bharat trains and 70 other train services to offer passengers a comfortable and efficient travel experience," the ministry added.

The Indian Railways has extended the services of 90 trains to other destinations and besides increasing the frequency of 12 train services. The speed of 22 trains has been increased by converting them into the 'superfast' category of trains.

Agartala-Anand Vihar Rajdhani (20501/02) has been diverted via Malda and Bhagalpur, the Indian Railway added.

In the new timetable some train services in South Eastern Railway have been revised to improve their Punctuality.

The new time table includes the timing of all Mail and Express trains operated by the Indian railways, however, it does not indicate all the stoppages of a train-only stoppages at important stations are shown. The new time table also does not include the timings of passenger (slow) trains, through and slip coach services.

The new time table provides you details about the departure and arrival timings of trains the stoppages at major stations, their days of service classes of accommodation, distance in kilometres and the availability of the pantry cars.

