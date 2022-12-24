There are 279 trains that have been fully or partially cancelled on December 24 due to problems with the fog and maintenance being done on the train rails and stations. There are 233 trains that have been fully cancelled and 46 that are partially cancelled.

Here are the trains that have been fully cancelled on December 24:

00107, 01605, 01606, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01823, 01824, 02547, 02548, 02549, 02550, 03085, 03086, 03343, 03344, 03359, 03360, 03592, 04319, 04320, 04350, 04353, 04354, 04383, 04384, 04464, 04601, 04602, 04647, 04648, 04997, 05035, 05036, 05039, 05040, 05091, 05092, 05093, 05094, 05155, 05156, 05209, 05210, 05257, 05258, 05259, 05261, 05262, 05366, 05459, 05460, 05470, 05471, 05517, 05518, 05591, 05592, 06123, 06417, 06418, 06802, 06803, 06882, 06923, 06924, 06925, 06926, 06977, 06980, 07341, 07344, 07380, 07766, 07854, 07894, 08108, 08167, 08168, 08407, 08408, 08445, 08446, 09108, 09109, 09110, 09113, 09369, 09370, 09476, 09481, 09483, 09484, 09491, 09492, 10101, 10102, 11025, 12033, 12034, 12179, 12180, 12226, 12241, 12242, 12357, 12369, 12523, 12988, 13241, 13309, 13310, 13343, 13344, 13349, 13350, 14003, 14005, 14006, 14213, 14214, 14217, 14218, 14231, 14232, 14235, 14236, 14265, 14266, 14307, 14308, 14505, 14506, 14524, 14617, 14618, 14673, 15035, 15036, 15053, 15054, 15081, 15082, 15084, 15105, 15106, 15128, 15129, 15130, 15159, 15203, 15204, 15909, 17003, 17011, 17012, 17035, 17233, 17234, 18413, 18414, 18632, 18635, 18636, 19611, 20927, 20928, 20948, 20949, 22441, 22442, 22985, 25035, 25036, 31192, 31411, 31414, 31423, 31432, 31538, 31539, 31540, 31541, 31629, 31631, 31634, 31636, 31711, 31712, 31838, 31843, 31928, 31929, 36011, 36012, 36031, 36032, 36033, 36034, 36035, 36036, 36037, 36038, 36071, 36072, 36083, 36084, 36085, 36086, 36827, 36829, 36840, 36842, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 37829, 37836, 52539

Here are the trains that have been partially cancelled on December 24:

02101, 02102, 03289, 03298, 03327, 03328, 03341, 03342, 04339, 04400, 05061, 05062, 05287, 05331, 05332, 05363, 05364, 05365, 05368, 06978, 06979, 08210, 08745, 08746, 11426, 12279, 12280, 12757, 12758, 140101, 14681, 14682, 14711, 14712, 15073, 15076, 15201, 15211, 15212, 15215, 15216, 17033, 18239, 18613, 19818, 31341