Home / News / India /  Trains cancelled today: 279 trains fully or partially cancelled on December 24

There are 279 trains that have been fully or partially cancelled on December 24 due to problems with the fog and maintenance being done on the train rails and stations. There are 233 trains that have been fully cancelled and 46 that are partially cancelled.

Here are the trains that have been fully cancelled on December 24:

00107, 01605, 01606, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01823, 01824, 02547, 02548, 02549, 02550, 03085, 03086, 03343, 03344, 03359, 03360, 03592, 04319, 04320, 04350, 04353, 04354, 04383, 04384, 04464, 04601, 04602, 04647, 04648, 04997, 05035, 05036, 05039, 05040, 05091, 05092, 05093, 05094, 05155, 05156, 05209, 05210, 05257, 05258, 05259, 05261, 05262, 05366, 05459, 05460, 05470, 05471, 05517, 05518, 05591, 05592, 06123, 06417, 06418, 06802, 06803, 06882, 06923, 06924, 06925, 06926, 06977, 06980, 07341, 07344, 07380, 07766, 07854, 07894, 08108, 08167, 08168, 08407, 08408, 08445, 08446, 09108, 09109, 09110, 09113, 09369, 09370, 09476, 09481, 09483, 09484, 09491, 09492, 10101, 10102, 11025, 12033, 12034, 12179, 12180, 12226, 12241, 12242, 12357, 12369, 12523, 12988, 13241, 13309, 13310, 13343, 13344, 13349, 13350, 14003, 14005, 14006, 14213, 14214, 14217, 14218, 14231, 14232, 14235, 14236, 14265, 14266, 14307, 14308, 14505, 14506, 14524, 14617, 14618, 14673, 15035, 15036, 15053, 15054, 15081, 15082, 15084, 15105, 15106, 15128, 15129, 15130, 15159, 15203, 15204, 15909, 17003, 17011, 17012, 17035, 17233, 17234, 18413, 18414, 18632, 18635, 18636, 19611, 20927, 20928, 20948, 20949, 22441, 22442, 22985, 25035, 25036, 31192, 31411, 31414, 31423, 31432, 31538, 31539, 31540, 31541, 31629, 31631, 31634, 31636, 31711, 31712, 31838, 31843, 31928, 31929, 36011, 36012, 36031, 36032, 36033, 36034, 36035, 36036, 36037, 36038, 36071, 36072, 36083, 36084, 36085, 36086, 36827, 36829, 36840, 36842, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 37829, 37836, 52539

Here are the trains that have been partially cancelled on December 24:

02101, 02102, 03289, 03298, 03327, 03328, 03341, 03342, 04339, 04400, 05061, 05062, 05287, 05331, 05332, 05363, 05364, 05365, 05368, 06978, 06979, 08210, 08745, 08746, 11426, 12279, 12280, 12757, 12758, 140101, 14681, 14682, 14711, 14712, 15073, 15076, 15201, 15211, 15212, 15215, 15216, 17033, 18239, 18613, 19818, 31341

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout