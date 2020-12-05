Trains diverted in Punjab due to farmers' protest

Several trains had to be diverted, short terminate and short-originated amidst amidst farmers' agitation in Punjab, Western Railway announced on Friday.

The Railways said, Amritsar-Mumbai Central Special train, whose journey started on December 4, had to take Amritsar-Tarn Taran-Beas route instead of Amritsar-Jandiala-Beas.

Meanwhile, Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Special train, on Saturday, will be short terminated at Chandigarh and remain partially cancelled between Chandigarh and Amritsar. Consequently, Amritsar-Bandra Terminus Special train will short originate from Chandigarh on December 7 and will remain partially cancelled between Amritsar and Chandigarh.

The farmers have been protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 since they were enforced in September.

