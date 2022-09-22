Trains running late at Dadar station due to technical snag: Central railway

Trains running late at Dadar station due to technical snag: Central railway2 min read . 08:41 AM IST
- Central Railway on Thursday said that technical problem in signal initiation has occured at Dadar Station
Central railway on Thursday in formed that trains are running late on Main line at Dadar station due to technical problem in signal initiation.
Staff and officials have been deployed at the station to resolve the issue, the Central Railway added.
“Technical problem in signal initiation at Dadar Station. Trains are running late on Main line. Staff /officials are attending it and will be resolved soon. For information," Central railway said in a tweet.
In the latest update, Central railway informed on Twitter that the problem of signal initiation has been resolved. However, trains are running late due to bunching.
Meanwhile, Indian railways earned ₹231 crore in revenue in the first 12 months from its subsidised air-conditioned "economy" class coaches as per the data.
The "economy" class travel, targeted to draw in sleeper class passengers toward the "cheapest and the best AC travel", gives the common man a taste of an air-conditioned journey at a rate six to seven percent lower than the regular 3-AC class.
More than 21 lakh passengers availed the benefits of the AC 3-tier economy class, bringing the Railways a revenue of ₹231 crore between August 2021 and August 2022, the data showed.
From April-August 2022, more than 15 lakh passengers availed the benefits of the new economy class travel, earning the Railways a revenue of ₹177 crore.
The introduction of these coaches was tricky for the railways, officials said, as a balance had to be maintained to ensure that its fares are not too high, thus defeating the purpose of the new modern high-speed coaches.
It also had to be kept in mind that it couldn't be too low, as then it would eat into the highly profitable class -- 3AC-Tier.
The experiment seems to have paid off, the data suggests.
So far, the Railways has inducted 370 such coaches, but with the demand soaring sky high, more are likely to be added, officials said.
