‘Traitor’ jibe: ‘Don’t arrest Kunal Kamra..,’ says Bombay HC on comedian’s plea against FIR

Livemint
Published25 Apr 2025, 11:47 AM IST
Comedian Kunal Kamra holding a copy of Constitution in the now-controversial 'Naya Bharat' show. (File photo)
Comedian Kunal Kamra holding a copy of Constitution in the now-controversial ’Naya Bharat’ show. (File photo)

 

The Bombay High Court on Friday said the police investigation against Kunal Kamra over his remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde can continue, but the comedian shall not be arrested, PTI reported.

A bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and S M Modak admitted Kamra's petition seeking the quashing of the first information report (FIR) registered at the Khar police station for his alleged "traitor" jibe at Shinde during a stand-up comedy show.

This means Kamra's petition will be heard at length later.

(This is a breaking news)

First Published:25 Apr 2025, 11:47 AM IST
