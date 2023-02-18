The growth rate in major digital payment platforms slowed in January 2023, as per the latest data from RBI. Growth in transactions of UPI, IMPS, and BBPS came in at a slower pace in both volume and value terms on year-on-year basis. However, NEFT outperformed its counterparts. Despite the decline, RBI believes the user penetration rate of digital payments in India is likely to exceed that of the world.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}