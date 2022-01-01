Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that transactions of nearly ₹70 lakh crore were done through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mode across the country in 2021.

"In 2021, India has done about ₹70 lakh crore transactions only through UPI. Today there are more than 50 thousand start-ups working in India. Out of these, more than 10 thousand start-ups have been formed in the last six months," said Modi.

Further, he said that leading the world against climate change, India has also set a target of net-zero carbon emissions in front of the world by 2070.

"India is also working on electric vehicles. In 2021, increased the age of marriage of daughters from 18 to 21 years i.e. equal to that of sons," said the PM.

He said that the country's economic growth rate is over 8% and record foreign investment has come to India. "Old records have also been broken in the GST collection. We have also set new paradigms in the matter of exports and especially agriculture," said PM Modi.

PM Modi said that it is time to start a "new vibrant journey" of the country's resolves in the year India will complete 75 years of independence.

"Today, as we are entering the new year, taking inspiration from our efforts of the past year, we have to move towards new resolutions. This year we will complete 75 years of our independence. This is the time to start a new vibrant journey of the country's resolves, to move forward with renewed vigour," he added.

During the event, the Prime Minister also released an equity grant of more than ₹14 crores to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers.

As per an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office, this is in line with the government's continued commitment and resolve to empower grassroots-level farmers.

This will enable the transfer of an amount of more than ₹20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families, said PMO.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of ₹6,000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal four-monthly installments of ₹2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over ₹1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far.

