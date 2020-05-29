NEW DELHI :
The Delhi High ourt on Friday granted 10 days time to Transport Department, Delhi government to clear the balance of the eligible non-chip (Public service Vehicle) PSV badge holding drivers.
“As a last opportunity, we grant 10 days’ time to the respondent No.4/Transport Department to clear the balance list by depositing a sum of Rs.5,000/- into bank accounts of the eligible non-chip PSV badge holders, whose grievance has been espoused in the present petition." The order reads.
The order comes on a plea had seeking directions to the Department of Transport, Delhi government to provide a onetime financial benefit of Rs.5,000/- to life time PSV badge holders.
The petitioner had submitted that on 2 April 2020, the Chief Minister of Delhi had announced a onetime relief assistance package of Rs.5,000/- to auto rickshaw, e-rickshaw and Gramin sewa vehicle drivers, as a compensation for the loss that they would suffer on account of the lockdown declared by the Government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He had further submitted that repeated representations made to it have not elicited any effective response and the Transport Department is discriminating between PSV badge holders who have a chip fixed in their badges vis-a-vis PSV badge holders who do not have a chip fixed in their badges.