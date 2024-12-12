Atul Subhash suicide case: Amid the controversy over Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash's suicide, allegedly due to harassment by his wife, Nikita Singhania, details have emerged about a complaint she filed in 2022. Nikita alleged that Atul would transfer all of her salary from her account into his account.

“My husband started to beat me up after drinking alcohol and started treating the husband-wife relationship with me like a beast. He used to transfer my entire salary from my account to his account by threatening me,” Nikita Singhania's complaint read as per a report by PTI.

Nikita Singhania had first lodged a dowry harassment FIR against Atul Subhash, his brother and his parents in 2022, three years after their marriage. In his 24-page suicide note, Atul Subhash has however, left a detailed response to each of his wife's allegations.

‘Keep living with it’ In her complaint, Nikita Singhania mentioned that she married Subhash on April 26, 2019 and that her husband and in-laws were unhappy with the wedding gifts from her parents. They demanded an additional Rs10 lakh.

“They started torturing me physically and mentally for dowry. When I told my parents about the harassment and dowry, my parents explained to me that everything will be fine, listen and keep living with it. But no improvement of any kind came in my husband and in-laws,” Nikita Singhania said in the complaint, according to PTI.

Bengaluru techie's wife filed many cases Nikita Singhania's relatives have also claimed that she had been trying to get a divorce from Atul Subhash for the past two years. According to PTI, she had filed three or four cases in the court in her native district of Jaunpur.