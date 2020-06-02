NEW DELHI : India will need to make its agriculture sector more productive, mobilize farm workers, and build upon the government’s amendment to the Essentials Commodities Act as the country aims for an economic recovery after exiting the prolonged lockdown, Sanjiv Puri , chairman and managing director, ITC Limited, said while speaking at CII’s annual session on Tuesday

“I would like to touch upon a couple of areas that are extremely critical, because we need to really accelerate the economic growth in areas that create large livelihoods. There is no other sector in India, like agriculture, where nearly 50% of the livelihoods are engaged in that. We need to really transform the agriculture sector," Puri said while speaking during the 'Shaping sustainable businesses amidst the pandemic' session.

Last month, the government announced Rs20 trillion package aimed at providing cushion to the economy after business activity stalled for months as India moved to implement a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of covid-19.

Moreover, it also moved to amend the nearly six-decade-old Essential Commodities Act to bring better price realization for farmers and to attract investments into the farm sector, Mint reported earlier.

“The government has laid the foundation for some transformative reforms, by providing alternate market access to farmers and the modification to the Essential Commodities Act. These are powerful tools which over time, will bring the buyers and sellers of agri-produce close and enable a lot of collaboration," said Puri.

Puri also endorsed creating more competitive value-chains in the farm sector and enabling investments in food-processing which is an enormous job creator.

"We need to go the whole hog on value-addition there, need to improve productivity of the agriculture value chains, we need to create a strong 'phygital' (a physical and digital) system to empower the farmers and connect them to markets. And by creating a very competitive value chain, with a lot of focus on value addition, I think we will set the platform also for India to be able to take a bigger share of the global trade in food processing and agriculture," he said.

ITC is also engaged in the manufacturing of packaged foods such as flour, cookies, noodles, chips, fruit-based beverages, among others. Agriculture reforms will encourage investments in food processing, ITC had said earlier.

“Agriculture is nearly half of India's workforce. However, the quality of earnings there is definitely on the lower side. We actually need to improve the quality of earnings by improvement in productivity, in the quality of produce, get into pesticide-free production, get into organics, get into horticulture which raise the incomes. We need to move forward as far as processing is concerned and add a lot of value to the agriculture produce.

On the issue of migrant laborers having returned to their villages, Puri said governments and industry need to work together to bring them back.

He said that in India, and the world over, the economic fallout of the pandemic is massive.

“Corporates themselves are under pressure during this time of the pandemic, because of the stalling of economic activities, and we have seen the numbers, in the globe and as far as India is concerned in the recent past. I think this is the time when we have to show enormous amounts of compassion," he said, especially for the millions in India who earn a livelihood on a daily basis.

However, Puri said people have to now align to the “new normal" and called for a quick need to revive economic activity.

“We have to adopt new ways of working, that minimize the risk and revive economic activity to the fullest extent. The longer we take to revive, the greater the amount of stress there is going to be...After we revive I think it's a question of rebooting and reimagining the future..."

