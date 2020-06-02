Transform agriculture sector: ITC's Puri

"We need to go the whole hog on value-addition there, need to improve productivity of the agriculture value chains, we need to create a strong 'phygital' (a physical and digital) system to empower the farmers and connect them to markets. And by creating a very competitive value chain, with a lot of focus on value addition, I think we will set the platform also for India to be able to take a bigger share of the global trade in food processing and agriculture," he said.