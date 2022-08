Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences stated that the decade 2021-30 is expected to bring transformational changes for Indian Science, Technology and Innovation.

He spoke on myriad aspects of development in Indian science, technology and entrepreneurship while delivering keynote address at “DST (Departemnt of Science and Technology) StartUp Utsav" at Dr Ambedkar International Centre Minister

StartUp Utsav, organised by Union Ministry of Science & Technology, featured release of 3 exclusive Table Books illustrating:

1)75 Impactful incubated #StartUps.

2)75 Impactful StartUps supported by NIDHI-Seed.

3)75 Impactful Smart Startups supported by NIDHI-EIR.

Counting the achievements in research and development in past 8 years Dr. Singh said, gross expenditure on R&D in India has increased more than three times in the last few years. As per the latest data, India has over 5 lakh R&D personnel, the number that has shown a 40-50% increase in the last 8 years.

He added, in the last 8 years, women's participation in extramural R&D has also doubled and now India occupies 3rd rank in terms of number of PhDs awarded in Science and Engineering (S&E) after the USA and China.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s launch of StartUp India from the ramparts of Red Fort in 2015, Dr Jitendra Singh said, India in its 75th year of Independence is now home to as many as 75,000 StartUps.

Praising the initiatives of PM Modi, Dr. Singh said that special focus on Science, Technology and Innovation has fired the imagination of the youth in the country to innovate and solve problems with new ideas.

He further went on to say that start-ups in India are no longer concentrated in metros; 49% of the start-ups are from tier-2 and tier-3 cities emerging in the fields like IT, agriculture, aviation, education, energy, health and space sectors.

Dr. Jitendra Singh released 4 publications featuring promising Start-ups under various components of NIDHI (National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations) including flagship program of Technology Business Incubator (TBI) and a coffee table book of 51 CAWACH (Centre for Augmenting WAR with COVID-19 Health Crisis) funded start-ups.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, India ranks third among the most attractive investment destinations for technology transactions in the world as it has a strong focus on science and technology.

He said, India is among the topmost countries in the world in the field of scientific research, positioned as one of the top five nations in the field for space exploration and also actively engaged in emerging technologies such as quantum technologies, artificial intelligence etc.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, that the Centre for Augmenting WAR with COVID-19 Health Crisis (CAWACH) program carved out in a record time by DST just when Covid hit, was the first program by any department of Government of India to support Startups working on Covid products and solutions.

He said, overall, the impact and outcome of DST’s program on innovation and entrepreneurship has been significant: promoting 160 incubators, nurturing 12,000 startups including 1627 women led Startups, generating 1,31, 648 jobs.

India's massive growth in Global Innovation Index

Dr Singh noted India's growth overtime. He mentioned that India has created a massive jump in its global ranking of Global Innovation Index (GII) from 81st in the year 2015 to 46th in 2021 among 130 economies of the world.

India ranks 2nd among 34 lower middle-income economies and 1st among 10 Central and Southern Asian economies in terms of GII.

The consistent improvement in the GII ranking is owing to the immense knowledge capital, the vibrant start-up ecosystem, and some outstanding work done by the public and private research organisations, the Minister added.

Secretary, DST, Dr. S. Chandrasekhar said, India in recent 7-8 years made some unprecedented progress in STI areas and there has been a significant rise in the country's overall performance in terms of a number of publications (globally ranked 3rd now from 6th in 2013 based on National Science Foundation database), patents (globally ranked 9th in terms of resident patent filing) and quality of research publications (globally ranked 9th now from 13th in 2013) during the last 7 years.

He pointed out that the NIDHI program of DST has swiftly processed the much-needed support to start-ups, catalysing the active support of Business Incubators and other business support providers.

75 impactful incubated startups supported under NIDHI from across the country from various sectors were showcased in 50 physical as well as 25 digital mode in the DST Startup Expo.