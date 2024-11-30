Transforming India's Unorganised Interior Design Market: GreenLiving Leads the Change

Hyderabad, Telangana, India, November 29, 2024: India’s interior design industry, valued at approximately USD 23 billion, is growing at over 8% annually. Yet, over 90% of the sector remains unorganised, creating inefficiencies that burden middle-class families and hinder progress in the housing sector. GreenLiving - GL Decor and Furnishings Private Limited addresses this issue with innovative smart manufacturing, aiming to streamline processes and bring much-needed organisation. The Financial Strain on Middle-Class Homebuyers For middle-class families, owning a home is a lifelong aspiration. However, the financial reality of managing EMIs for newly purchased properties, alongside paying rent for their current accommodation during delayed handovers, places a significant strain on their budgets. Additionally, residential interiors often take 3–6 months to complete, leaving families entangled in a cycle of waiting and uncertainty. The costs of interior work add to the stress. On average, furnishing a middle-class home ranges between ₹4–15 lakh, depending on location and scope. Many homeowners also face unplanned expenses, with 70% reporting overspending on upgrades due to a lack of planning and transparency in the unorganised sector. Time Delays: A Key Challenge The extended timeline for completing interior projects is one of the most significant concerns. Contractors in the unorganised sector frequently struggle to meet deadlines due to fragmented processes, project derailment, handover stagnation and a lack of standardised tools. These delays impact homeowners, developers, interior designers and architects, leading to missed deadlines and increased costs. GreenLiving’s Smart Manufacturing: A Game-Changer GreenLiving is revolutionising this fragmented industry with its precision-driven smart manufacturing. Unlike traditional methods that take months, GreenLiving’s offsite manufacturing of modular systems delivers high-quality interiors in 1/3rd of conventional timelines. This efficiency is made possible through cutting-edge automation and sustainable practices, ensuring cost-effectiveness and eco-conscious solutions. By leveraging technology, GreenLiving brings transparency to the interior design process, offering clear timelines, budgets, and quality assurances. For architects and designers, this means smoother project execution and happier clients. For middle-class families, it translates into timely possession of their dream homes, alleviating financial burdens. Supporting a Sustainable Future Beyond speed and efficiency, GreenLiving is committed to sustainability. Each project incorporates eco-friendly materials and practices, ensuring minimal environmental impact. By addressing the structural inefficiencies of the interior design market and the pressing need for environmental responsibility, GreenLiving sets a new benchmark for the industry. A Vision for a Better India GreenLiving envisions an organised, efficient, and sustainable interior design market in India, where middle-class families can realise their housing dreams without undue stress. By transforming the unorganised sector, the company aims to empower homeowners and the ecosystem of architects, designers, and builders who shape the future of Indian housing. Collaborating with Architects and Interior Designers GreenLiving exclusively partners with architects and interior designers across India, offering precision-engineered modular interior solutions tailored to meet the unique demands of their clients. With efficient production capabilities and seamless deliveries across the country, GreenLiving ensures that design professionals can meet tight deadlines without compromising quality. We are open to discussing how to leverage our expertise to elevate your business, streamline project timelines, and exceed client expectations, ensuring their dreams are realised without unnecessary delays. Together, we can redefine the standards of the interior design industry. About GreenLiving - GL Decor and Furnishings Private Limited At GreenLiving, we are a team driven by a shared passion for transforming how interiors are designed and delivered. With expertise in cutting-edge automation and sustainable practices, we are committed to meeting the evolving needs of modern businesses. For more information, visit GreenLiving (www.greenliving.in) or call at 91 89777 40877 for partner consultation. (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

