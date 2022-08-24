Transgenders to be covered under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY

Noting that the transgender community suffers stigma and exclusion, the health minister said that the provision of healthcare services under AB- PMJAY is a significant towards an inclusive society.
NEW DELHI: In a landmark move, transgenders will be brought under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), the government said in an official release on Wednesday. The National Health Authority (NHA) under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Department of Social Justice and Empowerment today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide inclusive and composite health package for transgenders under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY.
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the move will ensure rightful access to healthcare services under AB PM-JAY.
“This MoU between National Health Authority (NHA) and the Ministry of Social Justice & Employment (MoSJE) will extend all healthcare benefits to transgender persons (holding a transgender certificate issued by the National Portal for transgender persons) across the country. MoSJE will fund Rs.5 lakh insurance cover per transgender beneficiary per annum," Mandaviya said.
As part of the move, a comprehensive master package is being prepared for transgenders, including existing AB PM-JAY packages and specific packages (Sex Reassignment Surgery (SRS) and treatment), the ministry said.
As a result, transgenders will be eligible to seek treatment in any AB PM-JAY empanelled hospitals across the country, where specific packages will be made available. The scheme would cover all transgenders not receiving such benefits from other centre/state sponsored schemes, as per the government release.
Noting that the transgender community suffers stigma and exclusion, the health minister said that the provision of healthcare services under AB- PMJAY is a significant towards an inclusive society. “It is only apt that the MOU is being signed at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre today, as he championed for an inclusive society with equality across all population groups in the country."
Mandaviya emphasised that the government is working in a decisive way to not only recognize rights of the transgender community but has taken various systematic steps for their welfare.
The ministry of social justice & empowerment has taken several initiatives for the transgender community, be it “The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019", Garima Greh, PM Daksh, among others.
