Transparency in global trade to drive growth: V-P

Trust and transparency will determine the sustainability of global trade and drive economic recovery in a pandemic-ravaged world, India said on Monday, urging nations to comply with multilateral trading rules.

In his speech at the China- and Russia-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) heads of government meeting hosted by New Delhi, vice-president Venkaiah Naidu said economic growth could only happen in an environment of peace and security, and highlighted the dangers of terrorism, including cross-border terror attacks.

This is the first time that New Delhi is hosting an SCO showcase event. India and Pakistan joined the SCO as full members in 2017. The prime ministers of Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan attended the 19th meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG), while Pakistan will be represented by its parliamentary secretary for foreign affairs. The focus of the annual event is on trade and economic cooperation. India became the chair of the CHG in November 2019 for a year.

In the run-up to Monday’s meeting, India established three new pillars of cooperation—startups and innovation, science and technology, and traditional medicine, said Vikas Swarup, secretary, west, in the Indian foreign ministry. “With the successful conclusion of its chairmanship of the SCO’s CHG, India hopes to further strengthen greater trade, economic and cultural cooperation within SCO by putting human beings at the centre of SCO activities, and to foster greater peace and prosperity in the region," he added.

Several issues, including the covid-19 pandemic, ways to boost economic cooperation and connectivity and energy were discussed, Swarup said. There was, however, no discussion on resilient global supply chains, seen as a measure for countries to be economically less dependent on China in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic.

The SCO, seen as a counterweight to Nato, has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organizations.

In his speech, Naidu said that the sociopolitical impact of covid-19 had “exposed the weakness of global institutions". “This is the time to bring in the much needed reforms to our global institutions, including WHO (World Health Organization), and rework our development strategies to face the post-covid-19 world. We need a reformed multilateralism that reflects today’s realities, gives voice to all stakeholders, addresses contemporary challenges and puts human beings at the centre of our thought and policies," he added.

India has consistently highlighted the importance of ‘reformed multilateralism’ to revamp institutions built after World War II, such as the UN Security Council. New Delhi believes such institutions do not reflect the current realities, such as the shift of the economic centre to Asia, and the rise of countries like India that play an increasingly important role in global affairs.

